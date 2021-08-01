Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.75.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.