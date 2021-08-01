Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after buying an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $15,986,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 641.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

