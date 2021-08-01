Financial Review: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIOLASE and Lancer Orthodontics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $22.78 million 3.78 -$16.83 million ($0.56) -1.02 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancer Orthodontics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of BIOLASE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -67.89% -121.41% -40.69% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIOLASE and Lancer Orthodontics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BIOLASE presently has a consensus price target of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 175.21%. Given BIOLASE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Risk & Volatility

BIOLASE has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Lancer Orthodontics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; diode laser systems for soft tissue, pain therapy, teeth whitening, and cosmetic procedures; and Epic Hygiene laser to manage non-surgical periodontitis and enhance clinical production. It also manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces, and teeth whitening gel kits. The company sells its products through its field sales force and distributor network. The company was formerly known as BIOLASE Technology, Inc. and changed its name to BIOLASE, Inc. in 2012. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Lancer Orthodontics Company Profile

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

