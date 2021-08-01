Jane Street Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,634 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

NYSEARCA:NGE opened at $11.62 on Friday. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07.

