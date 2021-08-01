Jane Street Group LLC Invests $432,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMAR. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $4,399,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $2,799,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000.

Shares of BMAR opened at $33.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72.

