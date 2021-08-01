Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.