Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Vericel worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.