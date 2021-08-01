California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 323 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,498.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $8,271,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

