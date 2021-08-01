California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,630 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

