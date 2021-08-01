Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Matson worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.26. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

