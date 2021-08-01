AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 68,566 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 170.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,690 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,255,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,642,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $657.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

