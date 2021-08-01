Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.25% of Delta Apparel worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $223.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

