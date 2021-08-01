Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Up 73.9% in July

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

RFI opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.