Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.3964 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

