Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TNRG opened at $0.15 on Friday. Thunder Energies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Thunder Energies alerts:

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.