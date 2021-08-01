Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of TNRG opened at $0.15 on Friday. Thunder Energies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.
Thunder Energies Company Profile
