Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

