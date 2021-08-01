ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $361.40 on Thursday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $365.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.51.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

