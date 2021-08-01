CIBC Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APYRF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

