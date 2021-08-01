Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

