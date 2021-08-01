Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $46.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,262. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

