Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

