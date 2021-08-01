Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,363,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

