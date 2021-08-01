Analysts Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

