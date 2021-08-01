Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,346,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 204.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth approximately $20,555,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 391,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 310,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.98. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

