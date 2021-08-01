Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,300 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

