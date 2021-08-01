Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

