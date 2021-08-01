Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $108.18 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

