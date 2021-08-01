24,239 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOSOU. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

