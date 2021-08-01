Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 8,800 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 243,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $648.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.