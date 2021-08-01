Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,120 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $33.36 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

