Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

