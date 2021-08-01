Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 797 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

NSIT stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.