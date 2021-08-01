Kevin R. Johnson Sells 359,177 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Starbucks stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

