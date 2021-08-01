Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT alerts:

NYSE:AEB opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.