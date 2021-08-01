Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.49

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as high as C$14.50. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.34, with a volume of 4,436 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on Y shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13. The stock has a market cap of C$398.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

