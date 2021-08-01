The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,035.16

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,035.16 ($13.52) and traded as low as GBX 998.35 ($13.04). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.12), with a volume of 202,408 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.16. The firm has a market cap of £947.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

