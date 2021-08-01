The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.47% of The Marcus worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

