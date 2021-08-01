Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.30.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.