Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $785,000 Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,872 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.