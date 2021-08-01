Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $204,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

