Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Atlassian stock opened at $325.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a PEG ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Atlassian by 292.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

