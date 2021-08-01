Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

