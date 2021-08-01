Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Gladstone Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $383.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

