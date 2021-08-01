Analysts Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) PT at $4.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $625.78 million, a P/E ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 247,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.