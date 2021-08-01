Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 3,921 VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37.

