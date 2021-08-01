Captrust Financial Advisors Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1,250.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PNM Resources were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 73,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.