BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

