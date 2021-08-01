Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

