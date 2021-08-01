Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,332 ($17.40), with a volume of 73,526 shares changing hands.

OXB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.06. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.77.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Siyamak Rasty purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

