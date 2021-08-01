Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,600 ($86.23). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,600 ($86.23), with a volume of 5,353 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,133.09. The stock has a market cap of £416.59 million and a PE ratio of 51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

